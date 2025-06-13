Yunus-Tarique meet today: BNP to ask for review of election date

According to sources in the government and BNP, others from both sides may also be present at this meeting. BNP's standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has, in the meantime, already reached London. A few other BNP leaders in London may also attend the meeting. However, BNP and government sources say that Professor Yunus and Tarique Rahman will have exclusive talks for a certain span of time.

At the end of the meeting, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury may address a press briefing in London on behalf of BNP.

In a video message yesterday, Thursday, the chief advisor's press secretary Shafiqul Alam who is also in London at present, said, "There will be a one-to-one meeting. Then if the two (Yunus and Tarique) feel that others can join, the two leaders will decide accordingly."

Two other issues may be raised at the meeting, it has been learnt. One is, dropping controversial advisors from the government. BNP had earlier objected to the presence of three particular leaders in the government and the senior leader of the party may raise this again at the meeting. BNP's leaders at the policymaking level feel that the controversial leaders should be removed from the government in the interests of the government's neutrality during election.