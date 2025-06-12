When Bangladesh looks towards London

The people of Bangladesh have a sharp political sense and understanding, and their strength of imagination is extensive too. The chitchat at the village tea stalls over the Eid holidays has already shifted rapidly from the business at the livestock markets to London, almost 8000 km away.

Though the ruling class of this region has long nurtured a penchant for travel and a love for London, the current London issue is especially intriguing. People suspect that much of the decision-making about when, why, and how the long-elusive national election will take place is happening this week in London. But can such “decisions” really be made so easily? Is Bangladesh’s ruling class skilled in the “art of compromise”?

Precedence of the recent past is not too encouraging. Bangladesh witnessed two bitter episodes, one in 2006 and the other in 2013, the consequences of which lingered all the way through to 2024.

This time, we’ve already carelessly let slip ten of the most promising and beautiful months in our political history. In just a few days, it will be the first anniversary of “36 July.” The tears of the bereaved have not dried, the laments continue. And yet the political forces seem to be more divisive and conflict-prone that even before “36 July.”