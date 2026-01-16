New political platform NPA launched with 101-member central council

A new political platform titled ‘Network for People’s Action’ (NPA) has been launched through the initiative of left-leaning and centrist young activists, who actively participated in the July mass uprising.

The new platform has announced three spokespersons and a 101-member central council. The three spokespersons are Ferdous Ara Rumi, Moinul Islam Tuhin (Tuhin Khan), and Najifa Jannat.

The formal launch of NPA took place on Friday afternoon at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital. At the event, the names of the platform’s spokespersons and council members were announced by Mir Hojaifa Al Mamduh (council member).

Spokespersons Ferdous Ara Rumi and Tuhin Khan are writers and activists. Najifa Jannat is a former coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement and a leader of the Chattra Union.