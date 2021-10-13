AL advisor Khandaker Mosharraf’s APS arrested

Additional superintendent of police (crimes and investigation) in Faridpur, Jamal Pasha spoke to media about the arrest on Wednesday.
Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain’s APS Fuad is an accused in a case filed on charges of siphoning off Tk 20 billion (2000 crore) abroad and several other cases on different charges, including vandalising the house of Faridpur district Awami League president Subal Chandra Saha’s house.
Speaking at the media conference, Jamal Pasha said Fuad is an accused in eight cases including money laundering and murder. Of those, charge sheet has been filed in seven cases, he added.
The additional police super further said Fuad has amassed a huge amount of wealth illegally by forming different gangs and using them in extortion and taking control of the tasks of passport office and leasing of markets.
The media conference was also informed that Fuad was shown arrested in a case filed for the murder of Chhoton at a local bus stand on 15 June, 2015 and would be produced before the court with a 10-day remand plea today.
AHM Fuad was a former convener of Faridpur district Jubo League, the youth wing of Awami League. He went into hiding when police began a special drive in Faridpur on 7 June 2020.