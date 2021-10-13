AL advisor Khandaker Mosharraf’s APS arrested

Additional superintendent of police (crimes and investigation) in Faridpur, Jamal Pasha spoke to media about the arrest on Wednesday.

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain’s APS Fuad is an accused in a case filed on charges of siphoning off Tk 20 billion (2000 crore) abroad and several other cases on different charges, including vandalising the house of Faridpur district Awami League president Subal Chandra Saha’s house.

Speaking at the media conference, Jamal Pasha said Fuad is an accused in eight cases including money laundering and murder. Of those, charge sheet has been filed in seven cases, he added.