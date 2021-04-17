'AL didn't abduct Ilias Ali'

BNP leader Mirza Abbas on Saturday revealed fresh information about the disappearance of BNP leader M Ilias Ali. He held some of the BNP leaders responsible for Ilias Ali's disappearance that took place on 17 April 2012.

Without mentioning the names of any leaders, Mirza, a member of BNP’s standing committee, said many know the faces of those people hiding inside the party. Moreover, he claimed ruling Awami League (AL) government did not abduct Ilias Ali, the then organising secretary of BNP.

Mirza Abbas made these disclosures while speaking at a virtual meeting on Saturday as a special guest while the secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir attended as chief guest. Sylhet division Jatiya Sanghati Sammelani-Dhaka organised the event seeking prayers for the quick recovery of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and demanding the return of former member of parliament M Ilias Ali.