AL factions clash in Rajshahi over mayoral polls, 1 injured

Supporters of two factions of ruling Awami League locked into a series of clashes at Arani municipality in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi on Wednesday over the mayoral elections, reports news agency UNB.

Locals said a clash broke out between the supports of AL-backed mayor candidate Shahiduzzaman Shahid and rebel candidate Muktar Ali when Shahid was holding a rally at Taltola bazar in the municipality around 9:30pm.

Shahid’s supporters alleged that Muktar’s supporters swooped on them during their rally that sparked the clash.

After some times, the two groups, equipped with arms, again attacked each other around 11:00pm that left Shahid’s nephew Tushar, 28, critically injured. He was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).