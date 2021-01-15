AL factions clash in Rajshahi over mayoral polls, 1 injured

Supporters of two factions of ruling Awami League locked into a series of clashes at Arani municipality in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi on Wednesday over the mayoral elections, reports news agency UNB.
Locals said a clash broke out between the supports of AL-backed mayor candidate Shahiduzzaman Shahid and rebel candidate Muktar Ali when Shahid was holding a rally at Taltola bazar in the municipality around 9:30pm.
Shahid’s supporters alleged that Muktar’s supporters swooped on them during their rally that sparked the clash.
After some times, the two groups, equipped with arms, again attacked each other around 11:00pm that left Shahid’s nephew Tushar, 28, critically injured. He was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).
Around 100 shops at Taltola bazar were reportedly vandalised and looted during the clash.
Police superintendent (SP) in Rajshahi, ABM Masud Hossain, said that the law enforcement brought the situation under control and additional force has been deployed in the area to avert further trouble.
Legal action will be taken against those who were involved in the violence, he added.
Muktar Ali is currently serving as the mayor of Arani municipality. He was expecting Awami League nomination in this election as well but AL nominated Shahiduzzaman Shahid. Now he is contesting the polls as a rebel candidate.
He was removed from the post of organising secretary of Arani municipality Awami League.