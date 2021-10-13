‘AL men’ behind e-commerce scams: BNP

Stating that he ‘saw the photograph of a CEO of an e-commerce company with the prime minister’, Fakhrul said some people are cutting deep into the pockets of people and plunder money with the ‘patronage of the government and the ruling party’.

He said the ‘ruling men’ also shattered the banking system and depleted the banks through widespread plundering.

“Every bank is now at stake. If you talk to bankers you’ll have an idea about the real scenario. I’ve a friend who happens to be a very big economist. He knows this system very well. He says those who keep money in banks or are involved in the banking system are the worst affected ones as every bank is in a state of bankruptcy,” the BNP leader said.

He also alleged that general people except the ruling party leaders are now denied loans by banks as all bank directors belong to Awami League. “For a loan of Tk 10 crore, one has to pay a bribe of Tk 5 crore while the rest Tk 5 crore is hardly needed to be returned.”

Fakhrul said it is pity that some people are plundering public money and making their fortunes in this country where many people live alongside roads and footpaths as they have no shelter.