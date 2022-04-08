AL ready to resist any plot: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, issued the statement, condemning and protesting the "baseless and fabricated" statements of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir published in media.

Noting that elections will be held in time as per the constitution of the country, he said it is not the responsibility of the government to bring anyone in the elections.

According to the law, the entire responsibility of conducting elections has been bestowed upon the Election Commission (EC), he said.