AL ready to resist any plot: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, issued the statement, condemning and protesting the "baseless and fabricated" statements of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir published in media.
Noting that elections will be held in time as per the constitution of the country, he said it is not the responsibility of the government to bring anyone in the elections.
According to the law, the entire responsibility of conducting elections has been bestowed upon the Election Commission (EC), he said.
But, he said, the ruling AL expects that all political parties believing in the democratic spirit will join the elections and the BNP will be involved in the politics of public welfare, shunning the path of intrigue.
The AL believes that the people are the source of all power, Quader said, adding that the Awami League is an invincible force of emotion and undivided feeling in the hearts of the country's people, which is historically proven.
Claiming that the AL government does not need to lobby with anyone to stay in power, he said the AL knows that the people's love and support are required to do politics.
"But the power-monger BNP has been established through killing-cue-conspiracy. Since its birth, it has done nothing for the people's welfare. Due to the ill-politics of BNP, the democratic culture of Bangladesh has been repeatedly hindered," the AL general secretary said.
The democracy is the outcome of the joint efforts of all but the BNP, established by destroying democracy, started anti-liberation politics in the independent Bangladesh that emerged through the great 1971 Liberation War, he said.
"We want to say firmly that there is no lord of the AL or Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina abroad. The AL government follows the foreign policy - 'Friendship to all, malice to none' - as directed by Bangabandhu, while the people of Bangladesh are the main consideration," Quader said.
He said Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has repeatedly been the victim of conspiracies for her uncompromising attitude towards the welfare of the people or protecting its welfare.
On the other hand, the AL general secretary said, the country's people have witnessed the foreign dependence in the BNP's politics.
Their leader is living a comfortable life after fleeing and by siphoning off money abroad from the country, he said.
Quader said the BNP in collusion with local and foreign quarters wants to seize power in any way by compromising the interest of the country and hiring lobbyists abroad.