AL to distribute nomination forms for Lakshmipur-2 by-polls from Friday

Awami League (AL) will start distributing party nomination forms for by-poll to the Lakshmipur-2 constituency and elections to 11 municipalities and 371 Union Parishads across the country from Friday.

The aspirants have been asked to collect nomination forms maintaining social distancing from 11am to 5pm everyday between 5 March and 10 March from AL president prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Dhanmondi political office, said an AL press release signed its office secretary Biplab Barua on Thursday.