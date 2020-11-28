All statues will be torn down: Junaid Babunagari

New chief of Hefazat-e-Islam, Junaid Babunagari has threatened to pull down all the statues, no matter which party erected them, reports news agency IANS.

“The statues are against the Sharia, no matter whose statue it is. I won’t name a party or leader. But I swear by Allah, if someone erects a statue, even of my father, I will be the first to pull it down. I will pull down statues no matter which party erects them,” the radical leader warned.

Babungari made the statement along with four demands to the government from a Hathazari mahfil in Chattogram on Friday night.

The four demands are -- stop ISKCON’s activities in Bangladesh, officially declare the Ahmadiyas ‘non-Muslim’, close embassy of France and expel the French ambassador, and pass a resolution condemning France in parliament.