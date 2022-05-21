Allegations of attempts to forcefully pick up Chhatra Dal president

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has alleged that the police in plain clothes had tried to pick its president Kazi Rawnakul Islam up by dragging him by force into their car.

The incident took place in front of the Ibn Sina Hospital in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Friday night.

Saif Mahmud, general secretary of Chhatra Dal made these allegations at a press conference in the capital’s Naya Paltan on Saturday.