AL’s Aga Khan elected uncontested, Hashem Khan set to be

Mintu was the sole candidate of this constituency. Three contenders -- who later pulled their candidacy out the election -- were Mustaqur Rahman from Jatiya Party (JaPa), KYM Kamrul Islam from BNF and Abu Hanif from Jatiya Somastrantric Dal (JSD).
The by-elections to Dhaka-14, Cumilla-5 and Sylhet-3 constituencies are set to be held on 28 July. Of them, AL candidate Abul Hashem Khan also has been elected uncontested from Cumilla-5 constituency. However, the election commission (EC) is yet to declare him lawmaker officially.
Meanwhile, three candidates from different parties will vie for Sylhet-3 constituency. They are -- AL candidate Hasibur Rahman, JaPa candidate Atiqur Rahman and expelled BNP leader Shafi Ahmed Chowdhury as independent candidate.