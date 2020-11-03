An embassy played shady role during the time of jail killing: Quader

Prothom Alo English Desk
Ruling Awami League general secretary Quader and other leaders of the party pay homage to the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32, Dhaka marking the Jail Killing Day on 3 November 2020
The anti-liberation and communal forces are still hatching conspiracies in the country. And, 15 August, 3 November and 21 August are links of the same chain of conspiracy.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said this on Tuesday after paying homage to four national leaders at Banani Graveyard in Dhaka marking the Jail Killing Day, reports news agency UNB.

“Let us make a promise of uprooting the poisonous tree of communalism and building a prosperous Bangladesh of Bangabandhu on Jail Killing Day,” Obaidul Quader said.

About the de facto opposition political party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, he said the word integrity does fit it as the party started political corruption in the country.

Earlier in the morning, Quader paid homage to the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32 in memory of the martyred four national leaders.

There, the ruling party general secretary said the four national four leaders were killed in jail to make the country leaderless.

“Much remains unknown about the jail killings of 1975 and an embassy played a shady role at that time.”

