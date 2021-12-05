Ananda Mohan College closed due to factional tension of Chhatra League

The notice issued by the college authorities in Saturday evening asked all the male students to vacate dormitories by the night and female students by Sunday morning.
A press release signed by principal Md Aman Ullah was issued on the day to this end.
According to the several students of the college, the central Chattra League, in a press statement on Friday night, said its Ananda Mohan College unit would be run as a unit of Chattra League’s Mymensingh district unit.
A section of the college Chattra League unit protested the decision while another faction supported it, sparking a tense situation on the campus.
Following the situation, the college authorities announced the closure of all dormitories on Saturday night.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ananda Mohan College principal Md Aman Ullah said, “As tension persists between the two groups of Chhatra League, we had to close the dormitories to avoid any untoward incident. Dormitories will be opened after the situation becomes normal.”
Inspector of Mymensingh Kotwali police station Farque Ahmed said police are on alert following the tension among the students. Additional police forces have been deployed in the college area to avoid any untoward incident, he added.