Action if BNP's grand rally leads to disorder: Law minister

The law enforcement agencies will take action if the grand rally of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) stirs a chaotic situation, warned Law Minister Anisul Huq on Friday.
"Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has made it clear that it is the right of a political party to hold a movement. But if they cause chaos, there are law enforcement agencies to take action," he told the media at Akhaura railway station in Brahmanbaria.
He also criticised BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as he recently brought an allegation of holding court sessions at night, apparently to gear up legal actions against the leaders and activists of de facto opposition BNP.
In this regard, the law minister said, “I knew him as a gentleman. But he makes many statements to misguide the people.”
Later, the minister distributed saplings among the primary and secondary level students in Akhaura and joined an extended meeting of upazila Awami League there.