Action if BNP's grand rally leads to disorder: Law minister

The law enforcement agencies will take action if the grand rally of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) stirs a chaotic situation, warned Law Minister Anisul Huq on Friday.

"Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has made it clear that it is the right of a political party to hold a movement. But if they cause chaos, there are law enforcement agencies to take action," he told the media at Akhaura railway station in Brahmanbaria.