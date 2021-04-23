Another case filed against Nur in Cumilla

Prothom Alo English Desk
Former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur was sued in another case filed under the Digital Security Act in Cumilla on Thursday for allegedly hurting religious sentiment, UNB reports.
Litan Sarkar, Awami Sechchasebak League leader of Cumilla North unit, filed the case with Debidar Police Station in the afternoon, police said.
Nur was accused of delivering provocative, fake and defamatory comments on social media and stoking religious hatred on 15 April.
Earlier, several more cases were filed against the student leader on similar charges in Chattogram, Dhaka, Rajshahi and Sylhet.
The case statement said Nur has hurt religious sentiment of Awami League supporters with his comments during a programme on 16 April in Shahbagh.
No Muslim can support Awami League, Nur said in his speech adding that only some extortionists, cheaters, drug traders, fortune seekers support AL, the statement added.
The ex-DUCSU VP also placed the badge of ‘Fake Muslims’ against supporters and leaders of Awami League, appearing on a Facebook live on 15 April.