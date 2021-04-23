Another case filed against Nur in Cumilla

Prothom Alo English Desk

Former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur was sued in another case filed under the Digital Security Act in Cumilla on Thursday for allegedly hurting religious sentiment, UNB reports.

Litan Sarkar, Awami Sechchasebak League leader of Cumilla North unit, filed the case with Debidar Police Station in the afternoon, police said.

Nur was accused of delivering provocative, fake and defamatory comments on social media and stoking religious hatred on 15 April.

Earlier, several more cases were filed against the student leader on similar charges in Chattogram, Dhaka, Rajshahi and Sylhet.