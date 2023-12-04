AL leader Abdur Rahman explains ‘dummy’ candidates

A member of Awami League presidium and Awami League candidate for Faridpur-1 (Boalmari-Alfadanga-Madukhali) constituency, Abdur Rahman has said, "Dummy candidates and independent or rebel candidates are not the same."
The dummy candidates that the prime minister asked to be kept in place are not everywhere. In constituencies where no one other than the Awami League candidate can submit nomination papers, if it is conceivable, then the candidate of the respective constituencies will nominate someone from his own party. That was what this meant.
He was speaking as chief guest at an extended meeting of the district Awami League in Faridpur. This extended meeting was held at the party office in Alipur of the city on Saturday from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm.
Abdur Rahman said that some have been using the prime minister's speech to become independent candidates and are desperate to defeat the boat. That is not within party norms. They are creating division among the leaders and workers of Awami League.
Taking about the party chief's speech at Ganabhaban, he said, "What happened in Ganabhaban that day? All the Awami League nominees told Sheikh Hasina, 'We have given the responsibility to you.'
"Then the prime minister said, 'Whoever I will nominate, all of you will work for him. But if someone is elected unopposed, that will be a problem. Dummy candidates should take part in the election.'”
Abdur Rahman said, a dummy candidate is one thing while independent and rebel candidates are different things. Many have stood as independent candidates by misinterpreting the speech of the prime minister.
Addressing the district Awami League leaders, Abdur Rahman said, "Collect photos of the activities of those who have become independent candidates in the name of dummy candidates. 17 December is the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers.
"If they do not withdraw their nomination papers, on 18 or 19 December, the leaders of the district Awami League will recommend their expulsion to the centre. Fortunately, or unfortunately, I will be present at that meeting at the centre. I will see how to authorise your recommendations."
Later, answering journalists, Abdur Rahman said, those who are taking part in the election as independent candidates will be expelled from the party if they have posts and positions in the party.
Those who do not have a post, they will never be able to become a part of Awami League. He said that a dummy candidate does not mean that the party candidate should be defeated by him.
Dummy candidate will be as desired by the party candidate, where there is no candidate other than him. There is no dummy candidate of Awami League in the four constituencies of Faridpur. At this time independent candidates are not being pressured, he said.
District Awami League president and Awami League candidate for Faridpur-3 (Sadar) constituency Shamim Haque presided over the extended meeting, among others, Faridpur-2 (Saltha-Nagarkanda) constituency candidate and current member of parliament Shahdab Akbar, district Awami League general secretary Shah Md. Ishtiaq, Boalmari upazilla Awami League president MM Mosharraf Hossain, Saltha Upazila Awami League general secretary Md. Fakir Mia and others also spoke.