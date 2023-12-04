AL leader Abdur Rahman explains ‘dummy’ candidates

A member of Awami League presidium and Awami League candidate for Faridpur-1 (Boalmari-Alfadanga-Madukhali) constituency, Abdur Rahman has said, "Dummy candidates and independent or rebel candidates are not the same."

The dummy candidates that the prime minister asked to be kept in place are not everywhere. In constituencies where no one other than the Awami League candidate can submit nomination papers, if it is conceivable, then the candidate of the respective constituencies will nominate someone from his own party. That was what this meant.

He was speaking as chief guest at an extended meeting of the district Awami League in Faridpur. This extended meeting was held at the party office in Alipur of the city on Saturday from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm.