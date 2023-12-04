Awami League divided at grassroots 

In the Panchagarh-1 seat (covering Sadar, Tetulia, and Atowari), Awami League's district branch vice-president Naimuzzman Bhuiyan (Mukta) has secured the party's nomination.
However, four other Awami League leaders, including the incumbent member of parliament Mazharul Haque Pradhan and District Awami League General Secretary Anwar Sadat, have submitted nomination papers as independent candidates for this seat.
The situation has created confusion and disarray among the leaders and workers of Awami League in Panchagarh, as several party leaders have chosen to run as independent candidates against the officially nominated Awami League candidate.
Syed Ali, general secretary of the Amarkhana union Awami League in Sadar upazila, expressed the dilemma faced by grassroots leaders and activists, stating, "The leaders and activists at the grassroots are in a state of embarrassment with the current situation of the election. On one side, there are party-nominated candidates, while on the other side, Awami League leaders are contesting as independent candidates. We don't know who to support. In this situation, most of the leaders and workers at the grassroots in a dilemma."
The situation is not unique to Panchagarh. An analysis of information gathered by Prothom Alo's staff correspondents and correspondents from 12 districts reveals a broad trend.
In 20 out of the 32 parliamentary seats in these districts, the current members of parliament have received nominations from the Awami League.
However, in 10 seats, the incumbent MPs did not secure nominations. Seven of them have chosen to run as independent candidates, while the remaining two constituencies are currently held by the Jatiya Party (JaPa) and the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD).
It is apparent that in these 32 constituencies, aside from the current parliamentarians, former MPs, district Awami League presidents, upazila Awami League presidents, general secretaries, and other top field-level leaders of the party have also emerged as candidates.
Leaders and activists at the grassroots level within the Awami League express concern over the increasing number of long-time party members running as independent candidates.
This situation, where established leaders choose to contest independently against party candidates, is causing division and indecision among party members. Without clear guidance from the top leadership of the party, this division may become permanent.
An example of this internal strife is evident in Pirojpur district, where there are two factions within the Awami League. One faction, led by Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, has nominated him for the Pirojpur-1 (Sadar-Nazirpur) constituency.
On the other hand, district Awami League president AKMA Awal, who was deprived of the party's nomination, has submitted nomination papers as an independent candidate.
This division has led to conflicting loyalties among party leaders and workers. A part of the party, including the president and general secretary of Pirojpur district, as well as leaders from Sadar, Nazirpur, and Indurkani upazilas, is supporting Awal.
Simultaneously, another section is in favour of Rezaul Karim. Leaders and activists anticipate that this internal division may intensify as the election approaches.
Party candidates under pressure in Cumilla
In Cumilla, Awami League leaders have opted to run as independent candidates in 8 out of 11 seats after not securing party nominations, including two sitting parliamentarians.
Awami League's current Member of Parliament, Selima Ahmad, has received the party's nomination for the Cumilla-2 constituency (Homna and Meghna).
However, the president of Homna Upazila Awami League, Abdul Majid, has submitted nomination papers as an independent candidate for the same seat.
For the Cumilla-6 constituency (Sadar), the Awami League candidate is three-time Member of Parliament AKM Bahauddin. However, Anjum Sultana, the advisor to Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League and the current Member of Parliament from a reserved seat, has chosen to contest independently for this seat.
Abu Zafar Mohammad Shafi Uddin is the Awami League candidate for the Cumilla-8 constituency (Barura).
However, Nasimul Alam Chowdhury, a two-time Member of Parliament, has also entered the race as an independent candidate for this seat.
Two candidates from Naogaon face trouble at outset
In each of the six constituencies in Naogaon, one or more leaders of the Awami League have decided to run as independent candidates against the party-nominated candidates. However, in Naogaon-3 and Naogaon-4 constituencies, the current Members of Parliament did not receive nominations and are now contesting as independent candidates, creating challenges for two relatively new candidates.
Imaj Uddin Pramanik, a current Member of Parliament and former Minister, has been elected six times from Naogaon-4 (Manda) seat on the Awami League's nomination.
However, he did not secure the party's nomination this time and is running as an independent candidate. The Awami League candidate for this seat is Nahid Morshed, the General Secretary of Manda Upazila Awami League.
In Naogaon-3 Constituency, Salim Uddin Tarafder, the current Member of Parliament, also failed to secure the party's nomination. Three other leaders of the Awami League, along with him, have submitted nomination papers as independent candidates. Former senior secretary Sourendranath Chakraborty has been nominated by the Awami League for this constituency.
Strong competition in seven seats of Chattogram
Awami League nominees are expected to face significant competition from independent candidates within the party in at least 7 out of 16 constituencies in Chattogram.
In Chattogram-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) constituency, Abdul Motaleb, the Upazila Awami League president, is running as an independent candidate against the sitting MP Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin.
In Chattogram-12 (Patia), Motaherul Islam Chowdhury, the Chattogram South District Awami League President, is the boat candidate, while Jatiya Sangsad Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury has submitted nomination papers as an independent candidate for the same seat.
Party leaders and workers reveal that divisions have emerged due to the supportive stance of the central leadership towards independent candidates. In some constituencies, there are discussions that top leaders of the Chattogram district and city committees are backing independent candidates rather than the party-nominated candidates.
Complications over alliance in Barishal
The sudden decision of Workers' Party president Rashed Khan Menon to run for two constituencies in Barishal has created tension within the local 14-party alliance. Despite Menon's ancestral home being in Babuganj upazila of Barishal, he is primarily active in national politics. His recent submission of nomination papers for both Barishal-2 (Banaripara-Ujirpur) and Barishal-3 (Babuganj-Muladi) constituencies has added complexity to the local political dynamics.
For Barishal-2, the Awami League has nominated District Awami League General Secretary and former Member of Parliament Talukdar Yunus.
Golam Kibria Tipu of Jatiya Party (JPA) currently holds the Barishal-3 seat, and Awami League has nominated Babuganj upazila president and former upazila council chairman Sardar Khaled Hossain.
Rashed Khan Menon's unexpected entry into the electoral race has disrupted the established dynamics of alliance politics in Barishal.
Grassroots leaders and activists express their concerns, noting that police and administration played a more significant role in the 2014 and 2018 elections.
However, with the recent announcement from party chief Sheikh Hasina, the importance of party leaders and workers has increased significantly.
The unexpected decision for party members to run against officially endorsed candidates has left grassroots leaders and workers unprepared, causing confusion and challenges within the party.
