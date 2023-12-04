Awami League divided at grassroots 

In each of the six constituencies in Naogaon, one or more leaders of the Awami League have decided to run as independent candidates against the party-nominated candidates. However, in Naogaon-3 and Naogaon-4 constituencies, the current Members of Parliament did not receive nominations and are now contesting as independent candidates, creating challenges for two relatively new candidates.

Imaj Uddin Pramanik, a current Member of Parliament and former Minister, has been elected six times from Naogaon-4 (Manda) seat on the Awami League's nomination.

However, he did not secure the party's nomination this time and is running as an independent candidate. The Awami League candidate for this seat is Nahid Morshed, the General Secretary of Manda Upazila Awami League.

In Naogaon-3 Constituency, Salim Uddin Tarafder, the current Member of Parliament, also failed to secure the party's nomination. Three other leaders of the Awami League, along with him, have submitted nomination papers as independent candidates. Former senior secretary Sourendranath Chakraborty has been nominated by the Awami League for this constituency.