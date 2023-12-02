AL candidates upset at party strategy to field independent candidates

Awami League has nominated the incumbent member of parliament and deputy minister for water resources Enamul Huq Shameem as its candidate in Sharitpur-2. He is Chhatra League former president and former organising secretary of Awami League's central committee. On the other hand, Jubo League presidium member Khaled Shawkat Ali has also submitted his nomination paper as an independent candidate. He is the son of the former member of parliament of this seat, the late deputy speaker Shawkat Alo. The supporters of these two candidates clashed.

Speaking to several Awami League policymakers, the party-nominated candidates as well as independent candidates, it was learnt that many of the party-nominated men find themselves isolated because almost all of the senior leaders in the party are siding with independent candidates. Then again, some incumbent members of parliament, deprived of nomination this time, are contesting as independent candidates. There is fear that under such circumstances, divisions may emerge even in the administration and among the party's central leaders.

A cabinet member told Prothom Alo that the independent candidate of his constituency has become a bone of contention. He said, winning and losing is a different question. But this is creating a permanent rift at the grassroots in the party.