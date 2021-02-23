Attorney general dropped from AL’s sub-committee

Information and Research sub-committee of Awami-League (AL) has dropped attorney general AM Amin Uddin from the committee as a legal expert, reports UNB.

Member secretary of the AL sub-committee Selim Mahmood on Tuesday informed this to the media through a press release.

He said the committee has instead appointed senior lawyer M Mansurul Haque Choudhury as a legal expert.

“Senior lawyer AM Amin Uddin was included in the sub-committee as a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, not as the attorney general,” he added.

Selim Mahmood said they had noticed that many people were misinterpreting this issue and tried to make the sub-committee questionable. He said they replaced the attorney general from the post to keep the committee free of any controversy.