Report against anti-state propaganda mongers abroad to concerned country: Information Minister

The minister also urged the AL men to present the incidents of brutal assassinations of Bangabandhu and most of his family members, extreme violations of human rights by killing hundreds of soldiers and AL men during the Ziaur Rahman, HM Ershad and Khaleda Zia regimes before the United Nations Human Rights Council, international human rights organisations and foreign states.

Earlier, Hasan attended the second day session of the 27th meeting of the committee of UN’s Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities’.

In the evaluation of Bangladesh part, the minister said the government of prime minister Sheikh Hasina is implementing the long-term action plan (2018-2025) for the development of the persons with disabilities.

He said it is a matter of hope and joy that premier’s daughter and Bangabandhu’s granddaughter Saima Wazed is playing a pivotal role in differently able persons’ treatment, services, education and development of their lives at national and international levels.

“For this, the persons with disabilities and autism are no longer burden for the society rather they are bringing honour for their family, society and the state as well. Even, they have brightened the country’s image achieving prizes at national and international tournaments including Olympic games,” he added.