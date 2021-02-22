Awami League at unease, govt in discomfort

It all began with Abdul Quader Mirza’s ‘revelations’. He raised questions and allegations on Facebook live, at press briefings and at public rallies, concerning irregularities within his family, the party and the country’s election system. His blunt statements have gone beyond local politics and have created a sense of uneasiness in ruling Awami League’s central politics. He has put the government in an uncomfortable position too. However, neither the party nor the government is openly saying anything about the matter.

Mayor of Basurhat pourashava in Companiganj upazila, Noakhali, Abdul Quader was not a known face in national politics but suddenly came to limelight one and a half months ago when he started making revealing statements. Though he had been mayor of the Basurhat pourashava in Noakhali for over a decade, his main claim to fame was his brother, Awami League’s general secretary Obaidul Quader. That is why his statements have created a stir in national politics as well.

Quader Mirza first began talking about the ‘shady politics’ of the Noakhali-4 member of parliament Ekramul Karim Chowdhury and the Feni-2 member of parliament Nizam Hazari. Later his revelations pointed to involvement of public administration and police officials in bribery, tender trade and corruption in appointments. He raised questions about several central leaders of the party. He even questioned his own brother’s qualification for his position in the party based on his moral standards.