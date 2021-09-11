Awami League nominates Pran Gopal Datta

Chandina upazila Awami League general secretary Mohiuddin Alam confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Election commission secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker announced the schedule on 2 September. Following this, seven people, including Pran Gopal Datta and deceased Ali Ashraf’s son Muntakim Ashraf, president of Chandina upazila Awami League, submitted the nomination form by 8 September. Finally, Pran Gopal Datta got the AL ticket.
Pran Gopal Datta also sought the party’s nomination in the 11th parliamentary election, held on 30 December 2018.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Pran Gopal Datta said, “The party has evaluated me as a dedicated person for the Awami League. I’m grateful to the party and the prime minister. I’ll work with all the party men in Chandina.”
De facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led 20-party alliance will not take part in the by-polls. However, opposition in parliament Bangladesh Jatiya Party (JaPa) will contest in the by-election.
News agency UNB adds: As per schedule, the deadline for the submission of nominations is 13 September, while the date for the scrutiny of nomination papers is 14 September and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 19 September.
The decision to field Pran Gopal Datta was taken at the joint meeting of AL parliamentary nomination board and AL nomination board for local government elections.
AL president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at her official residence, Gonobhaban in Dhaka.
The ruling party also picked its candidates for contesting the by-elections in nine upazila parishads and by-poll in Godagari municipality in Rajshahi and Dhaka South City Corporation wards.
The Awami League chairman aspirants for the by-polls in nine upazilas are -- Mostafa Farid Ahmed Chowdhury for Sadar upazila in Jashore district, Nazma Sarwar for Kachua upazila in Bagerhat district, Mohammad Shamsul Alam Bhuiyan for Sonargaon upazila in Narayanganj district, Aftab Uddin Bhuiyan for Sadar upazila in Narsingdi district, Rakibul Hasan Shibli for Bajitpur upazila in Kishoreganj, Rabbani Zabbar for Khaliajuri upazila in Netrokona district, Bhanu Lal Roy for Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar district, Nasrin Zahan Chowdhury for Shahrasti upazila in Chandpur district, and Sushen Chandra Sheel for Sadar upazila in Feni district.
The ruling party has also announced its aspirants for contesting by-elections in two municipalities. The aspirants are Ayez Uddin Biswas for the Godagari municipality of Rajshahi division, and Mohammad Ziaul Haque of No. 73 ward of Dhaka South City Corporation.