Awami League nominates Pran Gopal Datta

Chandina upazila Awami League general secretary Mohiuddin Alam confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Election commission secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker announced the schedule on 2 September. Following this, seven people, including Pran Gopal Datta and deceased Ali Ashraf’s son Muntakim Ashraf, president of Chandina upazila Awami League, submitted the nomination form by 8 September. Finally, Pran Gopal Datta got the AL ticket.

Pran Gopal Datta also sought the party’s nomination in the 11th parliamentary election, held on 30 December 2018.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Pran Gopal Datta said, “The party has evaluated me as a dedicated person for the Awami League. I’m grateful to the party and the prime minister. I’ll work with all the party men in Chandina.”