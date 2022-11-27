Shaheed Dr. Milon Day being marked

The day’s programmes include placing wreaths at the grave of Shaheed Dr. Milon on the Dhaka Medical College campus, offering ‘fateha’ there and holding discussions to mark the day.

On this day in 1990, Dr. Milon, the then joint secretary general of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) and a teacher of Dhaka Medical College, was shot to death by gunmen near Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) on the Dhaka University campus on his way to a meeting against the then autocratic ruler HM Ershad.

The movement got momentum following the martyrdom of Dr. Milon and autocratic ruler Ershad had to quit power finally in the face of a vigorous mass movement.