An invisible force is running the country: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said it’s not the Awami League but an ‘invisible force’ running the country.

“Awami League claims they are running the country. But is it actually running the country? No, they are not. An invisible force is operating this country and they (Awami League) have taken the rights of people of Bangladesh away at the behest of that force,” Fakhrul said while addressing a Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal rally at Naya Paltan in the city today.

Jubo Dal, the youth wing of BNP, organised the protest rally demanding release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, withdrawal of cases against Tarique Rahman and release of incarcerated leaders including Jubo Dal president Sultan Salauddin.