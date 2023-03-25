BNP to continue movement throughout Ramadan

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme during an Iftar party at the Ladies Club in the city on Friday.
As part of the programme, the party will stage a sit-in from 2pm to 4pm on 1st April in all metropolitan cities and district towns.
Besides, a similar programme will be observed from 3pm to 5pm on 8 April at all police station area in metropolitan cities and at all upazilas in the districts.
The party will also stage sit-in or form human chain programmes and distribute leaflets from 4pm-6pm at the union level from 9-13 April.
As per the schedule, the programmes will be observed in Rangpur and Chattatogram divisions on 9 April while in Rajshahi and Sylhet on 10 April, in Khulna and Cumilla on 11 April, in Dhaka and Barishal on 12 April and in Mymensingh and Faridpur on 13 April.
Apart from that, Fakhrul said their party leaders will hold view-exchange meetings, help the poor and destitute alongside conducting mass campaigns in all cities, districts, upazilas, police stations, unions and wards across the country.
He said their party was not supposed to declare political programmes during Ramadan but had no choice: “We have been forced to announce programmes during this Ramadan because of the current situation of the country."
The BNP leader said they would continue their movement for the restoration of democracy as well as people's voting and other rights.
“We hope people will participate in these programmes and they will wage a fierce movement to establish their rights to vote and their right to speak,” he added.
Fakhrul called upon people from all walks of life and all parties to get united to establish a pro-people government and parliament through a credible election under a non-party caretaker administration by ousting the current fascist regime.