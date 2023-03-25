BNP to continue movement throughout Ramadan

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme during an Iftar party at the Ladies Club in the city on Friday.

As part of the programme, the party will stage a sit-in from 2pm to 4pm on 1st April in all metropolitan cities and district towns.

Besides, a similar programme will be observed from 3pm to 5pm on 8 April at all police station area in metropolitan cities and at all upazilas in the districts.

The party will also stage sit-in or form human chain programmes and distribute leaflets from 4pm-6pm at the union level from 9-13 April.