68pc people want neutral person as President: Survey

More than 68 per cent people want to see a neutral person taking over as President of Bangladesh against nearly 29 per cent people’s aspiration for a partisan person for the head of the country. Besides, about 83 per cent said they want the president to be elected through public vote while only 13 per cent supported the existing system of MPs electing the president in the p.

An opinion survey of the electoral system reform commission revealed this. The commission conducted the survey through the Bangladesh Bureau of Survey (BBS) to prepare their report on electoral system reform.

BBS ran the survey between 20 and 22 December last year. The draft report has already been published.

The survey report shows almost 65 per cent supported the idea of holding the local government elections before the next parliamentary elections.