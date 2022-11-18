Govt takes steps so BNP can hold rally smoothly: Info minister

Information and Broadcasting minister and Awami League joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud said, “We did not take any policy of suppressing BNP. We were not even allowed to hold rallies when BNP was in power. There used to be a barbed wire fence in front of our party office. We could not go beyond that fence.”

He said this during a press meeting while attending a discussion meeting organised on the occasion of Chittagong University Day on Friday.