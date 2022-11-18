Govt takes steps so BNP can hold rally smoothly: Info minister

The information minister said, “BNP was involved with the grenade attack carried out on 21 August 2004 on our rally. Sheikh Helaluddin's public meeting was attacked and several people were killed. They repeatedly attacked several of our meetings, including Ahsanullah Master's public meeting, Suranjit Sengupta's public meeting. They used explosive and carried out a grenade attack on us.”
Hasan Mahmud said, "When we are in power, the government has always taken measures so that they (BNP) can hold their rallies smoothly. Despite the instigative speeches of BNP and party leaders, AL activists have been ordered to behave. But if they want to incite chaos in Dhaka city or anywhere, the people will resist them.”