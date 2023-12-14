Six JaPa candidates seek Jashore SP’s transfer

Jatiya Party (JaPa) candidates of six parliamentary constituencies from Jashore sent letters to the chief election commissioner (CEC) seeking transfer of the district police superintendent Pralay Kumar Joardar.

The JaPa candidates from Jashore submitted six separate letters at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city’s Agargaon today.

The JaPa candidates are: Md Aktaruzzaman from Jashore-1, Firoz Shah from Jashore-2, Md Mahbub Alam from Jashore-3, Jahurul Haque from Jashore-4, MA Halim from Jashore-5 and GM Hasan from Jashore-6.

