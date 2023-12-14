Six JaPa candidates seek Jashore SP’s transfer

Jatiya Party (JaPa) candidates of six parliamentary constituencies from Jashore sent letters to the chief election commissioner (CEC) seeking transfer of the district police superintendent Pralay Kumar Joardar.
The JaPa candidates from Jashore submitted six separate letters at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city’s Agargaon today.
The JaPa candidates are: Md Aktaruzzaman from Jashore-1, Firoz Shah from Jashore-2, Md Mahbub Alam from Jashore-3, Jahurul Haque from Jashore-4, MA Halim from Jashore-5 and GM Hasan from Jashore-6.
The letter written by MA Halim has come to the notice of this correspondent.
He wrote that Jashore SP has been posted in the district for around the last three years.
The JaPa candidate wrote that SP Pralay is son-in-law of local lawmaker and state minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee .
His relation with the minister might influence the upcoming election.
MA Halim also alleged that policemen in Manirampur police station have already tried to influence voters in favour of state minister Swapan at the behest of SP Pralay.