Voter turnout is not a matter of concern: Quader

Voter turnout in the upcoming 12th general election is not a matter of concern, said Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader.

"The voters will resist those who will come to obstruct the elections," he told a press conference at AL president Sheikh Hasina's political office in the city's Dhanmondi Monday afternoon.

Quader said the voters cannot be prevented from coming to polling stations through sabotage and foreign friends have also understood that peaceful atmosphere of the election is prevailing in Bangladesh now.

"We are not worried about the voter turnout in the elections," the AL general secretary said.