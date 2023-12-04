Voter turnout is not a matter of concern: Quader

Voter turnout in the upcoming 12th general election is not a matter of concern, said Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader.
"The voters will resist those who will come to obstruct the elections," he told a press conference at AL president Sheikh Hasina's political office in the city's Dhanmondi Monday afternoon.
Quader said the voters cannot be prevented from coming to polling stations through sabotage and foreign friends have also understood that peaceful atmosphere of the election is prevailing in Bangladesh now.
"We are not worried about the voter turnout in the elections," the AL general secretary said.
He said no significant incident of conflict or violence among candidates took place anywhere in the country centering the polls.
All the incidents of sabotage happening in the country are being carried out by BNP and its allies, the AL general secretary said, adding that the acts of sabotage will be defeated and people’s power will triumph.
"Why do you force them to participate in the election? And the Awami League is joining the polls following the constitution," he added.
Quader said the Awami League will not take any side if the Awami League candidates, whose nominations were canceled, do not get approval to vie elections after appeal before the Election Commission (EC).
The elected AL government is committed to handing over the power to another elected government, he said.
About sharing constituencies with the 14-party allies, the AL general secretary said the AL has no objection to nominate those who are eligible to win the elections even if they are members of the alliance.
Responding to a question whether there is any concern of conflict around the BNP's rally on 10 December, he said: "BNP held several rallies in Dhaka over the last several months. We have held rallies too. You (newspersons) wrote reports terming those counter-rallies. There was no conflict. They held road march, while the AL held peace rallies."
The AL has applied to the Election Commission for permission to hold a rally on 10 December to mark the World Human Rights Day and, Quader said, adding that there is no issue of counter rallies.
"The World Human Rights Day will be observed on that day and it is our democratic right," he said.