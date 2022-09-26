Everyone should resist evil communal forces: Information Minister

The minister said this while addressing the inaugural function of Shuvo Mahalaya at Banani Puja Mandap on Sunday morning.

Banani Sarbojonin Puja Foundation president Panna Lal Datta, general secretary Pran Krishnwa Ghose and artist Lal Datta, among others, addressed the function while artist Manash Sengupta conducted it.

Hasan said everyone should resist the evil communal forces who try to spread sectarianism. The country has been created because in exchange of blood of all people in 1971 and the nation will reach its desired goal with the pledge of communal harmony, he added.

He said it is regrettably true that the spirit based on which the country had been formed was attacked through the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.