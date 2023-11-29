BNP offices in 56 districts remain locked

The central office of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Dhaka has remained locked for a month, and district offices of the party are also locked in most districts. Nobody knows when the party offices will open or when party leaders and activists will start gathering there.

After talking to BNP leaders and visiting party offices in 64 districts over the past two days, Prothom Alo learned that BNP’s office remains closed in 56 districts, while party offices are open in four districts and there is no office in four districts.

Leaders and activists of BNP said police patrol in the areas of the party office, and intelligence agencies remain active. Fear of arrest grips the party leaders and activists, forcing them into hiding. As a result, party offices are not open.

BNP has 82 organizational districts, including 64 districts. There are city and district unit offices in the divisional towns. Big districts are organizationally divided into south and north units.

It has been learned that offices of 72 out of 80 organizational units remain closed. Offices of district and city units are located in the same building or office in some places, while there are no offices in four districts.

BNP offices are found open in Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Kushtia, and Meherpur, but the presence of party leaders and activists is very thin, and district leaders said they do not go to the party office due to the fear of being arrested.