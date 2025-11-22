Where did you find voting for Jamaat is the gateway to heaven: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “Tell me, where you found that voting for Jamaat is the gateway to heaven? Let them show me where does this exist?”

He made the remarks today, Saturday afternoon, as the chief guest at a discussion held in the multipurpose hall of the Institution of Diploma Engineers in Kakrail, Dhaka.

Fakhrul added that Islam should never be exploited for political gain. “I am raising these points because they have become a serious issue,” he said.

The BNP leader said, “These are concerns everyone is talking about, and they should be openly discussed with the public, even more than they are now.”

The BNP leader made the remarks at a discussion titled “The Pioneering Role of Mosque-Based Child and Adult Education Caretakers in Promoting Morality and Religious Values, Run by the Islamic Foundation, in Nation-Building.’

The discussion was organised by the Caretakers’ Welfare Council of Mosque-Based Non-Formal Teacher Programmes (Moushik).