Mirza Fakhrul hopes verdict will ensure a fair trial consistent with international standards

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed hope that the verdict in the case against Sheikh Hasina will ensure a fair trial consistent with international standards.

The verdict in the case filed against the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising is scheduled to be delivered today, Monday.

Ahead of the verdict, shortly after 10:00 am today, the BNP Secretary General made a post on his verified Facebook page.