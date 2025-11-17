Mirza Fakhrul hopes verdict will ensure a fair trial consistent with international standards
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed hope that the verdict in the case against Sheikh Hasina will ensure a fair trial consistent with international standards.
The verdict in the case filed against the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising is scheduled to be delivered today, Monday.
Ahead of the verdict, shortly after 10:00 am today, the BNP Secretary General made a post on his verified Facebook page.
Mirza Fakhrul wrote, “In just a few hours, the verdict in the case against Sheikh Hasina will be announced in Dhaka. I hope a fair trial consistent with international standards will be ensured. The nation awaits!”
Five charges have been brought against Sheikh Hasina in this case at the tribunal. These include delivering inciting speeches, ordering the use of lethal weapons to suppress and eliminate protesters, the shooting and killing of Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayed in Rangpur, the shooting and killing of six protesters in Dhaka’s Chankharpul area, and burning six people to death in Ashulia.
Alongside the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her government’s home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun are also accused in the case.
The verdict will be delivered by the International Crimes Tribunal-1, comprising three members and headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mazumder. The other two members are Justice Md Shofiul Alam Mahmood and Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.
This is the first case filed over crimes against humanity, including killings during the mass uprising, for which a verdict is being delivered today.
The proceedings of delivering the verdict from the International Crimes Tribunal-1 courtroom will be broadcast live.