Verdict in Hasina's crimes against humanity case today
The International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) is set to pronounce its judgment today, Monday in crimes against humanity case against three, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over their superior command responsibility for offences committed during the July Mass Uprising.
The three-member ICT-1 panel, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, set the date on 13 November.
It would be the first case of its kind filed with the ICT over the state's crackdown during the July Mass Uprising to reach a disposal.
Bangladesh Television (BTV) will telecast live the proceedings of the ICT-1. Confirming the matter to reporters, ICT prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said the state-owned BTV will broadcast the pronouncement of judgment live and the other private TV Channels of the country will be allowed to air the broadcast live through BTV.
ICT chief prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam hoped that exemplary punishment would be given to the ousted prime minister and her co-accused.
"On 17 November, the court will exercise its discretion and apply its wisdom to deliver justice. Through a fair and proper verdict, this ruling will, Insha'Allah, serve as a precedent for Bangladesh's future - that is the kind of verdict we are expecting," he told reporters earlier.
The chief prosecutor also said that the pledge was clear: whoever commits crimes in Bangladesh, no matter how powerful, if they commit crimes against humanity, they will be brought to justice through due process.
"We prayed for the maximum punishment. The court will exercise its discretion and we hope the accused are given the highest possible sentence for the crime," he added.
On 23 October, the tribunal had set 13 November for passing an order to fix the verdict in the case against Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. The tribunal passed the order after Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam submitted his rebuttal in the case on that day.
Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman on that day pleaded for the maximum punishment for the accused.
Earlier, Advocate Amir Hossain, the state-appointed counsel for two fugitive accused - Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and Advocate Jaiad Bin Amjad, counsel for Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, concluded placing their arguments before the tribunal on 22 October.
The defence placed arguments for three consecutive days, while the prosecution argued for five days, presenting various documentaries on the July Mass Uprising, along with audio records of telephonic conversations between Sheikh Hasina and several persons, among other evidence.
chief prosecutor Tajul, in his arguments, also referred to the testimonies of different prosecution witnesses and established links between the crimes against humanity committed to suppress the Mass Uprising in what he described as a "systematic way."
Earlier, a total of 54 prosecution witnesses - including the father of July martyr Abu Sayed, National Citizens Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam, and journalist Mahmudur Rahman - testified in the case and were cross-examined by the defence counsel.
Former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, one of the accused in the case, had earlier pleaded guilty and became an approver.
On 17 June, ICT-1 published notices in two national dailies asking Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to surrender before the court by 24 June.
"As per Rule 31 of the International Crimes (Tribunal-1) Rules of Procedure, 2010 (Amendment 2025), they are ordered to surrender before this tribunal on 24 June, 2025. Otherwise, the trial will proceed in absentia under Section 10A of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973," the notice read.
The tribunal issued the notices on 16 June after taking cognizance of the formal charge submitted on 1 June.
Chief Prosecutor Tajul informed the court that Hasina and Kamal were absconding, citing intelligence reports suggesting they were in India.
The prosecution brought five charges of crimes against humanity and mass killings against Hasina, Kamal, and Abdullah Al-Mamun, based on a probe report filed by the ICT investigation agency on 12 May.
The tribunal framed the charges against the trio on 10 July.