Verdict in Hasina's crimes against humanity case today

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) is set to pronounce its judgment today, Monday in crimes against humanity case against three, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over their superior command responsibility for offences committed during the July Mass Uprising.

The three-member ICT-1 panel, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, set the date on 13 November.

It would be the first case of its kind filed with the ICT over the state's crackdown during the July Mass Uprising to reach a disposal.

Bangladesh Television (BTV) will telecast live the proceedings of the ICT-1. Confirming the matter to reporters, ICT prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said the state-owned BTV will broadcast the pronouncement of judgment live and the other private TV Channels of the country will be allowed to air the broadcast live through BTV.