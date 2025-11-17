The 5 charges brought against Sheikh Hasina, two others

A total of five charges have been brought against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two other accused in the case involving crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

The five charges are: delivering inciting speeches; ordering the use of lethal weapons to suppress and eliminate protesters; the shooting and killing of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur; the shooting and killing of six protesters in Dhaka’s Chankharpul area; burning six people to death in Ashulia.

Alongside Sheikh Hasina, the other two accused in the case are former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. Among the three, Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman are fugitives; both are currently in India.