Govt to prepare proclamation of July uprising: Chief Adviser's press secretary
The interim government has taken an initiative to prepare a proclamation of the July mass uprising on the basis of national consensus.
The proclamation will be announced to consolidate people’s unity, anti-fascist spirit and desire for state reform which were driven by the uprising in last July and August that ousted the Awami League government.
Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam said this while addressing an emergency press conference in front of the State Guest House Jamuna Monday night.
Shafiqul Alam said the proclamation will be prepared on the basis of opinions from all students who took part in the uprising including the Students Against Discrimination, all political parties and sides. The proclamation will reflect people’s desire, the basis of unity and the perspectives of the July uprising.
The government hopes that this proclamation will be prepared unanimously within a few days through the participation of all and will be presented before the nation.