BCL infighting injures at least 10 in Jagannath University

Sporadic clashes erupted between the supporters of president and general secretary of the Jagannath University unit Chhatra League on the campus and in the surrounding areas.
Other leaders and activists said the second year students, also supporters of president and general secretary of JnU Chhatra League, locked into clashes over their previous feud and over recruiting new students of the university to their factions.
Following this clash, the two groups locked into another loggerhead at Malitola Park in Old Dhaka. Later, the leaders and activists of both factions took position on the campus, they added.
The injured students took primary treatment at different hospitals around the university while two were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment.
Speaking about the incident, JnU Chhatra League general secretary Aktar Hossain said the organisation won’t take responsibilities if any people from outside the campus lock into clashes in the name of Chhatra League.
President Ibrahim Farazi said, “Those involved with the clash cannot be activists of Chhatra League. They are infiltrators. They have been trying to defame the Bangladesh Chhatra League.”
JnU proctor Mostofa Kamal said appropriate actions would be taken against people involved with the clash as per the university act.