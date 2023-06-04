BNP's complaints to foreign countries didn’t yield any results: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the BNP’s movement has now entered its 15th year and its complaints to foreign countries did not yield any results, reports UNB.

He made the remarks while addressing a commemoration meeting held in Naogaon, marking the 10th death anniversary of AL leader Abdul Jalil.

"They daydream about coming to power every day. Complaining to America and Europe didn’t yield any results. BNP doesn’t have support from the general people," he said.

Spreading falsehood is their only weapon, said Quader adding they criticize Sheikh Hasina based on falsehood and want to oust her from power.