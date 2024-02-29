Minimum scope of freedom of expression doesn't exist now: Rizvi
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said the government is formulating draconian laws one after another so that none can talk against the misrule, looting and market syndicate.
While addressing a press conference at the party's central office in Naya Paltan on Thursday, the BNP leader also said minimum scope of freedom of expression doesn't exist now in the country.
Law minister Anisul Huq in the parliament on Sunday said a number of laws will be formulated to prevent spread of confusion through false information and news. However, the government in no way will curb press freedom.
The minister said this while answering a supplementary question of Jatiya Party MP Ruhul Amin Hawlader.
In response to the law minister's statement, Rizvi said, "The government is not feeling comfortable by controlling the mass media through the government agencies and by using the media to broadcast their fake achievements. Still many misdeeds of the government are published in social media and some local and international media. The Cyber Security Act was formulated a few days ago so that those cannot be published."
Rizvi said the law minister in parliament is issuing threat to silence the voice of the people after they were rejected by the people in a dummy election.
Many people have to face cases and jail sentences for expressing their opinions and their suffering will intensify further this time, he feared.
Rizvi said none will be able to criticise the dummy government.
The BNP leader said the fascist Awami League government has become desperate to intensify their misrule after a dummy election.
Being proud of illegal power through a voter-free election, the ministers are engaged in an evil attempt to spread panic among the people by issuing threats.
About the law minister's statement to formulate new laws, Rizvi said, "This means the surveillance on the people will increase and it is an indication to formulate a new black law to keep the entire nation under observation."
The BNP leader said the dummy government, which has destroyed the election system and is not accountable, is not willing to give the minimum right of the people.
The people are unimportant, ignored and negligent to them, Rizvi lamented.