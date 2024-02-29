Minimum scope of freedom of expression doesn't exist now: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said the government is formulating draconian laws one after another so that none can talk against the misrule, looting and market syndicate.

While addressing a press conference at the party's central office in Naya Paltan on Thursday, the BNP leader also said minimum scope of freedom of expression doesn't exist now in the country.

Law minister Anisul Huq in the parliament on Sunday said a number of laws will be formulated to prevent spread of confusion through false information and news. However, the government in no way will curb press freedom.

The minister said this while answering a supplementary question of Jatiya Party MP Ruhul Amin Hawlader.

In response to the law minister's statement, Rizvi said, "The government is not feeling comfortable by controlling the mass media through the government agencies and by using the media to broadcast their fake achievements. Still many misdeeds of the government are published in social media and some local and international media. The Cyber Security Act was formulated a few days ago so that those cannot be published."