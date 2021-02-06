BFUJ demands ban on Al Jazeera transmission in Bangladesh

Leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) on Friday demanded a ban on the transmission of Qatar-based Al Jazeera television channel in Bangladesh and protested and condemned "yellow journalism".

BFUJ president Molla Jalal and secretary general Abdul Majid in a joint statement called upon all journalists of the forum to raise their voices against the conspiracy against the country.

The BFUJ leaders said the TV channel has always been playing a role against Bangladesh and protecting the interest of a particular anti-state quarter and engaged in tarnishing the image of the country abroad.

They said the television channel has allegedly tried to make the war criminals’ trial process controversial in the international arena.

Even the channel has created confusion over the number of independence war martyrs claiming the number is only 300,000 to 500,000.