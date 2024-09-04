BNP wants national govt, bicameral parliament: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has said with the support of the people, BNP wants to see that the country will be run through "national government" system while bicameral parliament system will be incorporated in the constitution in future.

“An opportunity had been lost without using the strength of national unity just after independence. We don’t want to lose that opportunity again in future,” he said.

“With the support of the people, BNP wants to see that the country will be run through the national government in the future,” Tarique Rahman told a virtual view-exchange meeting with grassroots leaders and workers of the party’s Dhaka division.