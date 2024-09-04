BNP wants national govt, bicameral parliament: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has said with the support of the people, BNP wants to see that the country will be run through "national government" system while bicameral parliament system will be incorporated in the constitution in future.
“An opportunity had been lost without using the strength of national unity just after independence. We don’t want to lose that opportunity again in future,” he said.
“With the support of the people, BNP wants to see that the country will be run through the national government in the future,” Tarique Rahman told a virtual view-exchange meeting with grassroots leaders and workers of the party’s Dhaka division.
It was the last meeting as part of the consecutive view-exchange meetings with grassroots leaders and workers.
BNP Standing Committee Members Mirza Abbas, Abdul Moyeen Khan and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy were also joined, BNP's media cell told BSS.
Tarique Rahman said: “Our predecessors had brought an independent country for us by fighting in the battlefield. Unquestioned national unity was the main strength to win this war. It is sad but true that we could not utilize the strength of that unity after independence.”
The country got divided since the first day as the partisan government of Awami League came to power instead of an essential national government, he said, adding that as a result, a large section of population could not contribute to the nation building despite their willingness.
“We have seen how one party men dominated everywhere and all others’ position became insignificant and trivial in partisan government. As a result, the country was deprived of services from a large population,” said BNP Acting Chairman.
Tarique Rahman said all of those who participated in the struggle to restore democracy and people’s voting rights will participate in running the country in the future so that the country is not deprived of the benefits of their contribution.