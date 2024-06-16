Dominance of lawmakers fuels division at Awami League’s grassroots

The recently concluded upazila elections across the country have ensured more control for many ministers and lawmakers of Awami League in their own constituencies. Over 70 per cent candidates who won in the upazila elections are either relatives or close associates of the local lawmakers-ministers. The ruling party policymakers think victory of their close persons would help lawmakers and ministers hold more sway in their own turf.

Sources said the majority of the parliamentary constituencies consist of a single upazila. If the local MPs and upazila chairman remain on the same page, other leaders of grassroots won’t have much voice in decision making. As a result, the already existing internal conflict in the party might increase and now turn into ‘MP vs grassroots’ conflict.

A total of seven people were killed and around a thousand were injured in violence centering the recently held upazila elections. Almost all of the victims are from Awami League.