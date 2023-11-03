Fictitious cases filed to stay in power by rigging votes, Amir Khasru at the court

Lawyers argued in favour of and against the remand and bail pleas.

Following this, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury spoke at the court taking permission from the judge.

He said, “Honourable court, the case that has been filed against me is not the first concocted case. Hundreds of such concocted and fictitious cases have been filed. A new word has been included in the Bengali lexicon. Such fictitious cases are filed nowhere in the world.”

Alleging that such fictitious cases have been filed against 5 million leaders and activists of the BNP, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told the court, “This illegitimate and unelected government that has snatched the voting rights of the people has been been filing the fabricated cases to grab the power.”

“Honourable court, why would we resort to violence? We don’t need any violence. Hundreds of thousands of people turn up whenever we call for a rally. It is sad to say that the government has destroyed the state mechanism,” he stated.