People expect youth to come forward to free them from govt misrule: Fakhrul

BNP is going to start a new journey for the restoration of democracy by holding a public rally in Dhaka next Wednesday, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.
Speaking at a ‘Youth Rally’ in Sylhet on Sunday, he also said the next national election must be arranged under a non-party neutral caretaker government as the last two polls have proved no credible voting can be held under the Awami League regime.
“There’ll be a rally in Dhaka on the 12th of July next from where a new declaration will come. Through that declaration, a new journey to restore democracy will begin,” Fakhrul said.
In recent weeks, BNP in general and Fakhrul in particular have been sounding out a new, final phase of their movement to topple the government, that will be centred on a single, overriding demand: the government's immediate ouster.
He said the youth must play a significant role in the fresh journey to get back democracy by waking up the people from all walks of life.
“We all have to jump into this new movement to save democracy and free Khaleda Zia and establish a government, parliament and state for the people by defeating this demon regime,” the BNP leader said.
BNP’s associate bodies-Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal organised the 'Youth Rally' at the Alia Madrasa field in Chowhatta area of Sylhet city.
The rally was held to motivate the youth to become involved in the opposition’s ongoing anti-government movement.
It was the fourth such rally arranged by the three associate bodies of the BNP since they began the programme in Chattogram on 10 June.
Fakhrul said people expect the young generation to come forward to free them from the misrule of the current government and bring a change in the country.
“The youth have to encourage the country’s people to take to the streets to get back their rights and force the government to quit by handing over power to a caretaker government,” he said.
He said around 40 million youth in the country remained unemployed as the government has no focus on creating jobs and employment opportunities.
He said even the youth belonging to the ruling party have to pay a huge amount of bribe to get jobs. “So, this situation of the country must be changed.”