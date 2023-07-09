People expect youth to come forward to free them from govt misrule: Fakhrul

BNP is going to start a new journey for the restoration of democracy by holding a public rally in Dhaka next Wednesday, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

Speaking at a ‘Youth Rally’ in Sylhet on Sunday, he also said the next national election must be arranged under a non-party neutral caretaker government as the last two polls have proved no credible voting can be held under the Awami League regime.

“There’ll be a rally in Dhaka on the 12th of July next from where a new declaration will come. Through that declaration, a new journey to restore democracy will begin,” Fakhrul said.