Leader of Opposition advises PM to hold dialogue with political parties
Leader of the Opposition and Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman, has advised Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to hold dialogue with political parties in order to uphold anti-fascist unity and uproot fascism from the country.
Several Jamaat members of parliament (MPs) told Prothom Alo today, Thursday, that yesterday, Wednesday—on the final day of the fourth session of the 13th National Parliament—Prime Minister Tarique Rahman telephoned Leader of the Opposition Shafiqur Rahman before Maghrib prayers to invite him for tea.
The MPs said the two leaders held a roughly 15-minute one-to-one discussion at the Prime Minister’s office inside the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
When asked what was discussed during the meeting, a Jamaat MP, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that the Leader of the Opposition accepted the Prime Minister's invitation for tea, during which the Prime Minister spoke of forging anti-fascist unity and proposed holding an all-party procession.
The Jamaat MP further stated that the Leader of the Opposition told the Prime Minister that anti-fascist unity had been built on the foundation of the July National Charter, and that this unity could be further solidified to thwart sabotage by the Awami League (whose activities are banned in the country) and serve the nation's needs.
To strengthen this anti-fascist unity, he urged the Prime Minister to implement the July National Charter and the verdict of the referendum, the Jamaat MP added.
According to the Jamaat MP, rather than holding a mass procession, the Leader of the Opposition advised the Prime Minister to initiate dialogue with political parties to preserve anti-fascist unity and eradicate fascism. The Prime Minister listened attentively to the Leader of the Opposition's remarks.
Commenting on the meeting, Jamaat MP for Dhaka-12, Saiful Alam Khan Milon, told Prothom Alo today, Thursday, that the Leader of the Opposition stated fascist forces are daring to rear their heads precisely because the government has stepped away from the July Charter.
He further said that as the July Charter and the referendum verdict form the bedrock of anti-fascist unity, the Jamaat Ameer urged the Prime Minister to honour them to curb the resurgence of fascist forces—noting that the Prime Minister’s attitude towards the matter was positive.
Jamaat sources indicated that the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition covered the country's prevailing political situation, acts of sabotage by the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country), and the implementation of the July Charter and the referendum verdict.
Yesterday, Wednesday, in his concluding address to the fourth session of the National Parliament, the Prime Minister highlighted the recent activities of the Awami League, its violent activities at home and abroad, and called for unity among democratic political forces to safeguard Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty.
Branding the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country) a terrorist outfit, the Prime Minister urged everyone to resist them before they can rise again.
He declared that the Awami League is not a political party, but a terrorist group—having repeatedly proven so through terrorist acts at home and abroad—and asserted that this terrorist outfit must not be allowed to raise its head again, vowing to crush it beforehand in the spirit of 2024.