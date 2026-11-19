Leader of the Opposition and Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman, has advised Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to hold dialogue with political parties in order to uphold anti-fascist unity and uproot fascism from the country.

Several Jamaat members of parliament (MPs) told Prothom Alo today, Thursday, that yesterday, Wednesday—on the final day of the fourth session of the 13th National Parliament—Prime Minister Tarique Rahman telephoned Leader of the Opposition Shafiqur Rahman before Maghrib prayers to invite him for tea.

The MPs said the two leaders held a roughly 15-minute one-to-one discussion at the Prime Minister’s office inside the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.