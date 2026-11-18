The Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, has instructed the BNP Members of Parliament (MPs) to take to the field in their respective areas to counter the anarchy and sabotage by the Awami League, whose activities now banned.

He asked them to be in their constituencies immediately after the conclusion of today's Wednesday parliamentary session.

The Prime Minister also instructed everyone to work in unison amidst the ongoing situation.

This directive was given by the Prime Minister at a meeting of the BNP parliamentary party on Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reliable sources.

The meeting was held in the office of the government party's parliamentary members, presided over by Tarique Rahman, the BNP Chairperson and parliamentary leader. Whip Ashraf Uddin Nizan conducted the meeting.

At the meeting, SM Zilani, Member of Parliament from Gopalganj-3 (Tungipara-Kotalipara) constituency and central president of the Swechchhashebok Dal, delivered an emotional speech recounting the attack and arson at his home in Gopalganj.

He stated that yesterday evening, Tuesday, miscreants from the Awami League, whose activities now banned, set his house on fire.

They also attacked the homes of his relatives, injuring many. He expressed regret about not receiving the expected support from the party in his area.