PM directs MPs to remain on the ground to tackle sabotage by Awami League
The Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, has instructed the BNP Members of Parliament (MPs) to take to the field in their respective areas to counter the anarchy and sabotage by the Awami League, whose activities now banned.
He asked them to be in their constituencies immediately after the conclusion of today's Wednesday parliamentary session.
The Prime Minister also instructed everyone to work in unison amidst the ongoing situation.
This directive was given by the Prime Minister at a meeting of the BNP parliamentary party on Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reliable sources.
The meeting was held in the office of the government party's parliamentary members, presided over by Tarique Rahman, the BNP Chairperson and parliamentary leader. Whip Ashraf Uddin Nizan conducted the meeting.
At the meeting, SM Zilani, Member of Parliament from Gopalganj-3 (Tungipara-Kotalipara) constituency and central president of the Swechchhashebok Dal, delivered an emotional speech recounting the attack and arson at his home in Gopalganj.
He stated that yesterday evening, Tuesday, miscreants from the Awami League, whose activities now banned, set his house on fire.
They also attacked the homes of his relatives, injuring many. He expressed regret about not receiving the expected support from the party in his area.
Gayeshwar Chandra Roy highlighted the past political behaviour of the Awami League at the meeting.
He said that after BNP came to power in 1991, the Awami League claimed it would not let BNP remain in peace for even a minute.
There's no need to elaborate on the Awami League's character, he added, and they should be countered accordingly.
Several MPs complained during the meeting that many administrative officials do not listen to local MPs.
Before the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, Salahuddin Ahmed, spoke at the meeting.
He stated that despite the continuous provocations from Awami League miscreants, the government has not used excessive force.
The government has no intention of using excessive force at this time. However, he indicated that soon strict legal actions would be taken against the anarchists, not only in Gopalganj but across the country.
According to related sources, the Prime Minister gave a closing speech at the meeting.
In response to Zilani's speech, he said there is no place for emotion in politics. Everyone must work on the political field with confidence. The people have empowered BNP with a resounding victory, and work must continue with that confidence.
Reportedly, the Prime Minister expressed some irritation and dissatisfaction when several MPs stated that the administration does not listen to them.
On this issue, the Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, told the party's MPs: "You are the MPs of the ruling party. How can you say that the administration does not listen to you? You have performed politics against this very administration and achieved this position through struggle. They are bound to listen to you."
The Prime Minister asked them to inform him if the administration does not listen.
Several MPs present at the meeting told Prothom Alo that the Prime Minister's message about MPs staying active in the field against Awami League's anarchy was clear.
He stated that Awami League is a fascist party, and the message is clear that they must be countered on the streets. Everyone must stay engaged in the current chaotic situation and work unitedly.
Parliamentary leader Tarique Rahman mentioned that even when Awami League was in power, they were against the people; they are still setting fire to people's homes and causing sabotage. To stay in power, they have killed about 1,500 people in just 15 days and crippled 30,000 people, many of whom have been blinded.
He questioned why people would ever support such a party that wants to return to power.
The meeting also featured speeches from the Minister of Water Resources and MP Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, MPs Aman Ullah Aman, Fazlul Haque Milon, and ABM Mosharraf Hossain, among others.