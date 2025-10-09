BNP suggests replacing first session of parliament with ‘as soon as possible’

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has stated that the constitutional authority concerning the July Charter will ultimately derive from the people.

“The means of exercising that authority will be a referendum. If the people approve the Charter through the referendum, it will then be the responsibility of the next parliament to implement the provisions declared in the charter,” he said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday night following the final day of discussions with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy on Bailey Road, Dhaka—organised by the National Consensus Commission—Salahuddin Ahmed elaborated on the implementation of the July National Charter.