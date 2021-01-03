BNP calls protest programmes on 7, 10 Jan

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programmes at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.



He said their party's standing committee worked out the action programmes at their virtual meeting on Saturday.



"The prices of all the essentials have increased abnormally. The prices of rice, pulses and vegetables have gone up. It's now going beyond the purchasing capacity of common people. That's why, we'll form human chains at the thana levels on 7 January to register our protests against the unusual hike in the prices of the essentials," the BNP leader said.



He said their party thinks the commerce minister should resign shouldering the responsibility for his failure to control the surging prices.

About the municipal polls, Fakhrul said the EC could not ensure proper election atmosphere and fair balloting due to its indifference and biased role.



"This election commission has no competence to hold a fair and neutral election by using both the ballot and the EVM. We think this commission has completely failed to conduct fair elections. All commissioners, including the Chief Election Commissioner, should resign without delay for the sake of credible voting," he said.



