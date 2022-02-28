BNP castigate Dr Zafrullah for advising to accept EC

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said Gonoshasthaya Kendra Founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury is no one of them who advised their party to accept the newly formed Election Commission (EC).

“The comments Dr Zafrullah made on the Election Commission were his personal ones. I respect him a lot. He’s a very good man. But he’s no one to tell the BNP to accept the election commission,” he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks at a rally in front of the BNP office in the city’s Natun Bazar area.

Mymensingh city unit BNP arranged the rally protesting the growing price hike of essentials and the utility services.

On Sunday, Dr Zafrullah thanked the President for appointing his “recommended candidate” as the new Chief Election Commissioner and asked BNP to accept the Commission.

On Saturday, President Abdul Hamid appointed former defence secretary Kazi Habibul Awal as the new Chief Election Commissioner.

Based on the search committee’s recommendations, he also appointed Brigadier General Ahsan Habib Khan (retd), former district and sessional judge Begum Rashida Sultana, former senior secretaries Mohammad Alamgir and Anisur Rahman as the four other commissioners of the new EC.